Vista Ridge HS teacher arrested following accusations of inappropriate relationship with student

Leander ISD said Kirstie Russell, a Vista Ridge High School math teacher, was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 5.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A math teacher at Vista Ridge High School (VRHS) in Leander ISD has been arrested following accusations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In a message sent to the community on Oct. 10, VRHS Principal Paul Johnson informed families that on Sept. 5, Leander ISD received information regarding a potential inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher. That same day, the district placed Kirstie Russell, a VRHS math teacher, on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD).

CPPD confirmed to KVUE that Russell was booked into the Williamson County Jail on Oct. 10 and has been charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact. The investigation remains active.

Johnson said VRHS has arranged for a long-term substitute teacher to take over for Russell. He also said any parents or guardians who have concerns about their child's well-being or academic progress are welcome to speak with administrative and counseling staff.

Johnson said at VRHS and within Leander ISD, officials "take every allegation of misconduct seriously, and we respond accordingly." He encouraged parents and guardians to report any incidents of inappropriate or unethical behavior within Leander ISD schools to a member of the district leadership team, local law enforcement or through the district's Anonymous Alerts program.

"We expect nothing less than the highest standards of conduct and accountability. That means your trust and partnership are invaluable to us," Johnson wrote. "If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the school office. We sincerely appreciate your ongoing support of Vista Ridge High School."