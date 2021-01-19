x
Service disruptions reported across Leander ISD; impacting WiFi

The district said at 8:30 a.m. that hardwired devices in the district should have connectivity.

An outage is affecting service disruptions across the entire Leander ISD, the district said Tuesday morning.

The district said at around 8:30 a.m. that the outage is affecting wireless devices district-wide, and that hardwired devices should have connectivity. This is impacting virtual students in particular.

The issues are happening at the district's data center, which is also affecting the school district's WiFi.

