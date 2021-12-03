Leander PD launches investigation after rumor causes disruptions at multiple schools

Leander ISD said there was no threat to any campus this week.

LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department has launched a criminal investigation into the source of a social media rumor threatening violence at a Leander ISD campus that caused disruptions at multiple schools on Friday.

The district said it has been in constant contact with law enforcement and there is no threat to any campus and never was. Variations of the rumor continue to spread, it said. Rumors of a threat are potentially a criminal offense.

“The safety, security and wellbeing of our children are at the heart of everything we do,” Leander ISD said in a statement on Friday evening. “Given the tragic and frightening instances of gun violence around the country, we know this is an anxious time for parents and educators alike. Please know that every report of a potential threat is immediately investigated, and we work proactively to keep our families and community informed.”

Leander High School Principal Chris Simpson addressed the rumors in a letter to the school’s community. Simpson said the school will communicate with families directly in the event staff would need to initiate safety protocols.

“At no time today or yesterday was the campus in any danger,” he said. “No student was arrested on Wednesday or Thursday on Leander HS grounds. Additionally, to our knowledge, no student was arrested at local business.”

Students will be excused or marked “A” for attendance if they left school on Friday due to safety concerns, Simpson said. Hours missed will not count toward hours owed.

Safety concerns can be reported via anonymous alerts.