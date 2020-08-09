Leander ISD phases in students for in-person learning, 25% capacity in buildings

Leander ISD is one of the first major Central Texas school districts bringing in students for in-person learning on Tuesday.

LEANDER, Texas — After six months of keeping all Leander ISD students learning from home, some of them are now learning from school. That includes pre-K, kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth grades, students who receive special education services, children of LISD staff members enrolled in our schools and students without home internet access.

"This has been a no-win situation because there are both sides of a whether we should be in-person or virtual. And so, our district leaders have done an amazing job kind of navigating through this," said Mark Koller, Danielson Middle School principal.

Bus route information for eligible 2020–21 bus transportation is now available in TransFinder https://t.co/tgmwKkv2tA Please check this site routinely over the first few weeks of school for routing updates. pic.twitter.com/lXDHR8cryx — Leander ISD (@LeanderISD) September 8, 2020

Koller said it feels surreal since they've all been outside of the classroom since March 13.

"It allows us really to understand how our systems can work and really test our system before we bring more students in," said Koller.

All LISD staff and teachers were asked to come back to school and everyone is required to self-screen. LISD schools will have forms for self-screening and it listed the COVID-19 symptoms on their website.

Fever

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

Difficulty breathing

Cough

Loss of taste/smell

Diarrhea/vomiting/abdominal pain

Headache

All other students will continue to learn in virtual classrooms until LISD begins the next phase.

On Sept. 16, LISD plans to announce its final plan for Phase Two, starting as early as Sept. 21. Their website said currently, in addition to hosting in-person learning for Phase One students, the goal is to welcome back students in second, seventh,12th grades and students receiving dyslexia services through a 504.

With students returning to in-person learning, LISD said it will notify families and staff of positive cases on campuses or in buildings.

It asks, "If you or your student came into contact with the person with COVID, either your campus COVID team (for students or visitors) or human resources (for staff) will contact you directly and coordinate the next steps between you and the county health department."

Launch to Learning Update is here to help you prepare for our phased-in return to campuses on Sept. 8:

Included are details on attendance, bus routes, health screening, plus a video to help prepare your family.https://t.co/Qbcfm92Lav

en espanol: https://t.co/EtE5NOvQjh pic.twitter.com/lUUEhfIAJS — Leander ISD (@LeanderISD) September 4, 2020

LISD said the county health department will be determining whether or not there is a need to quarantine. LISD plans to coordinate with staff to work from home when possible (including teachers) during quarantines. Students will have the option to continue virtual learning during a quarantine.

You can find LISD's full Launch to Learning plan here.