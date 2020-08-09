Leander ISD phases in students for in-person learning, 25% capacity in buildings

LEANDER, Texas — After six months of keeping all Leander ISD students learning from home, some of them are now learning from school. That includes pre-K, kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth grades, students who receive special education services, children of LISD staff members enrolled in our schools and students without home internet access.
"This has been a no-win situation because there are both sides of a whether we should be in-person or virtual. And so, our district leaders have done an amazing job kind of navigating through this," said Mark Koller, Danielson Middle School principal.
Koller said it feels surreal since they've all been outside of the classroom since March 13.
"It allows us really to understand how our systems can work and really test our system before we bring more students in," said Koller.
All LISD staff and teachers were asked to come back to school and everyone is required to self-screen. LISD schools will have forms for self-screening and it listed the COVID-19 symptoms on their website.
Fever
Sore throat
Shortness of breath
Difficulty breathing
Cough
Loss of taste/smell
Diarrhea/vomiting/abdominal pain
Headache
All other students will continue to learn in virtual classrooms until LISD begins the next phase.
On Sept. 16, LISD plans to announce its final plan for Phase Two, starting as early as Sept. 21. Their website said currently, in addition to hosting in-person learning for Phase One students, the goal is to welcome back students in second, seventh,12th grades and students receiving dyslexia services through a 504.
With students returning to in-person learning, LISD said it will notify families and staff of positive cases on campuses or in buildings.
It asks, "If you or your student came into contact with the person with COVID, either your campus COVID team (for students or visitors) or human resources (for staff) will contact you directly and coordinate the next steps between you and the county health department."
LISD said the county health department will be determining whether or not there is a need to quarantine. LISD plans to coordinate with staff to work from home when possible (including teachers) during quarantines. Students will have the option to continue virtual learning during a quarantine.
You can find LISD's full Launch to Learning plan here.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: