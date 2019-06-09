LEANDER, Texas — At their meeting on Thursday, the Leander ISD board voted to add 18 new special education positions for the 2019-2020 school year.

The total cost of the positions is an estimated $795,176. The board voted six to zero, with one member absent.

According to a revised board agenda item obtained by KVUE, prior to this vote, LISD special education staffing was increased for the 2019-2020 school year using a growth estimate of 6.9%.

But as of Aug. 15, the district's special education population has grown by 9.3% and the district said trend data indicates that growth will continue throughout the year.

The agenda item said the caseloads of the district's support staff – including occupational/physical therapists, speech pathologists, licensed school psychology specialists, diagnosticians and ARD facilitators – have also increased significantly over the last two years as the district's special education population has increased.

The item said that LISD's special education population increased by 10.9% during the 2018-2019 school year.

The item noted that Senate Bill 500, passed this past legislative session, provides additional special education funding to all local education agencies and as a result of SB 500, LISD recently received $663,540 in additional funding for special education services which could include funding these new positions.

