Leander ISD cancels first 2 days of virtual learning for high school students due to tech issues

Middle school and elementary students will start virtual learning as scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 13.

LEANDER, Texas — High school students in Leander now have a slightly longer summer vacation.

The Leander Independent School District announced Wednesday night that classes are canceled for all high school students on Thursday and Friday due to a technology issue. The district said there is an issue with the web content filtering tool that allows students to connect to the internet on district-provided laptops.

The district upgraded the filtering tool this summer to allow district laptops to be online at the same time. But late Wednesday afternoon, LISD's vendor said the solution provided wouldn't work. The vendor learned about the issue after another district lost functionality when students started school earlier this week.

Elementary and middle school students in LISD will start virtual learning as scheduled on Thursday. The filtering tool issue doesn't impact Chromebooks or personal devices, which elementary students will be using, and it has the capacity for all middle school students to be logged on for the first days of the school year.

LISD said its vendor is sending additional servers, which will be installed Friday evening and over the weekend to allow high school students to start classes on Monday.