Leander ISD wants to launch an early college high school later this year

LEANDER, Texas — Leander ISD's board made some major decisions at its meeting Thursday night.

First, the board unanimously approved five days of "COVID Extended Leave" for all employees retroactively from Jan. 2 through June 30. The district said employees who previously used COVID-19 leave days will be eligible for these five days due to the omicron variant. Read the full resolution.

The board also gave its blessing for the district to submit an application to the Texas Education Agency to launch an early college high school (ECHS) for the 2022-23 school year. The ECHS would blend high school and college coursework, allowing LISD students to earn up to two years of college credit before they graduate high school.

The board also voted to name LISD's newest elementary school after Carol Ann North. North was a 22-year kindergarten teacher at Block House Creek Elementary and Knowles Elementary. She died in 2016. The school is located in the Bryson subdivision of Leander.