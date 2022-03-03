New charter school coming to Leander, report says

Harmony Public Schools plans to open the classrooms for students in the 2023-2024 school year.

LEANDER, Texas — Another school will be built in Leander soon to help deal with the surging population in Central Texas.

Harmony Public Schools plans to build its eighth Central Texas school, according to Community Impact. The school system currently has campuses in Cedar Park, Austin and Pflugerville.

The new campus is set to be constructed at 3250 Hero Way in Leander. The charter school system plans to open the classrooms for students in the 2023-2024 school year.

The new Leander school will start with Pre-K and second through sixth grades. It plans to expand each year to teach 1,500 students in total.

According to Community Impact, the Leander City Council approved zoning and annexation for the 28-acre campus on March 3.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube