ROUND ROCK, Texas — Some Central Texas students were up before the break of dawn Friday morning to celebrate KVUE's last back to school bash of 2019.

The bash wrapped up at McNeil High School in Round Rock. Several students gathered in their gymnasium, including cheerleaders, band members, teachers and staff and more.

KVUE's Bryan Mays and Yvonne Nava got the campus in the spirit starting at 5 a.m. and the Mavericks were full of excitement. Go Mavs!

McNeil High School was one of four schools KVUE Daybreak celebrated the start of the 2019 school year with. The back to school bash was also held in Del Valle, Buda and Leander.

On Aug. 15, the back to school bash became an instant hit at Del Valle High School with hundreds of students.

WATCH: Del Valle ISD in back to school spirit thanks to KVUE Daybreak

The second bash was held at Johnson High School. It's a brand new school in Buda.

VIDEO: Daybreak celebrates Johnson High School's first year in Buda, Texas | KVUE

Kalyn Norwood joined Mays for the third party at Leander ISD's Vista Ridge High School with their band, cheer squad, robotics team and more.

WATCH: Leander ISD's Vista Ridge HS kicks off new school year with KVUE Daybreak

The KVUE morning team will be hosting more celebrations at the start of the 2020 school year next summer. Stay tuned to see if we stop by your school!

