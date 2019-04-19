AUSTIN, Texas — A former student at Lake Travis High School is suing the school district and her former softball coach for the coach's alleged sexual misconduct.

While the coach is being sued for the alleged misconduct, Lake Travis Independent School District is being sued for their failure to handle the situation properly, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said the school district withheld evidence confirming the student's allegations of the sexual misconduct by the coach.

The alleged sexual misconduct occurred in September 2017 when the former student claims her softball coach sexually touched and harassed her at practice.

According to the lawsuit, after the incident occurred, the school did little other than an attempt to cover up the harassment claim.

The coach was investigated by the school district for the allegations but was reinstated and returned to his coaching duties.

After the incident occurred, the former student claims she was bullied by the defendants and switched school districts after the coach was reinstated.

After the incident, the student played against her former team in a softball game. During that game, the student alleges in the lawsuit that the opposing pitcher from Lake Travis intentionally struck her with a fast pitch, causing injuries.

The former student is seeking a jury trial and $5 million in damages from the coach and school district.

LTISD released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

"The Austin American-Statesman has made us aware of a lawsuit. Because of the holiday weekend, we have not had a chance to fully review the details. Privacy issues will not allow us to comment any further on this matter."

Here is a copy of the lawsuit filed against LTISD and the LTHS softball coach.

Lawsuit against Lake Travis School District and softball coach | Damages | Complaint Plaintiff Jane was a typical high school girl attending a school owned and operated by Defendant LTISD. Jane's life was forever changed when her softball coach sexually harassed Jane. After Jane reported the sexual harassment, Defendants began an ongoing path of retaliation and bullying which still continues, resulting in further physical harm to Jane.

