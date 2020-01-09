Lake Travis ISD weighing reopening options

Some parents voiced their frustration with the uncertainty at a board meeting on Monday.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Lake Travis Independent School District could send students back to the classroom – but the board hasn't officially decided on that yet.

Lake Travis ISD could allow unlimited in-person learning starting next week, or start in-person learning at just 25% capacity. Or they could continue all-virtual learning until mid-October.

At a board meeting on Monday, parents let the district know they aren't happy with all the uncertainty.

"Life isn't always safe. There are risks in life. You mitigate that the best you can, but you don't lock yourself in a bubble and not live," one parent said.

"I told my kids they're going back to school and now I'm going to tell them, 'I'm sorry, the school district was lying to you,'" another parent said. "This has to stop. Make a decision. Stick with it."