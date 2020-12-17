Lake Travis ISD board adopts resolution to create district police department

The resolution was approved at a board meeting Wednesday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lake Travis Independent School District board has unanimously adopted a resolution that will allow for the creation of a district police force.

During a meeting Wednesday night, the board approved a resolution that will authorize Superintendent Paul Norton to begin the process of establishing a school district police department.

Right now, Travis County deputies serve as school resource officers (SRO) for the district. The current agreement between Travis County and LTISD expires on July 31, 2021.

The Lake Travis school board has unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing Superintendent @nortonp13 to establish a school district police department in 2021; more info coming soon! #LTLearningTransformed #LakeTravisPD — ltisdschools (@ltisdschools) December 17, 2020

According to the agenda item for the resolution, the administration has determined that given LTISD's size and continued growth, a district police department is in the district's best interest.

"The Administration believes that a comprehensive district-based police department, whose jurisdiction would encompass all territory within the boundaries of the District, will serve to enhance the safety and security of the entire District," the agenda item reads.

According to the agenda item, funds for the creation of the police department would come from both the 2018 Bond Program and the 2021-2022 General Fund Budget. You can read the agenda item and resolution in full here on pages 138 and 139.