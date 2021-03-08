Lake Travis ISD dealing with bus driver shortage

Families that need bus services this school year must let the district know by Friday, Aug. 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — The start of the 2021-22 school year is right around the corner for Central Texas students, and one local school district said it may run into transportation problems.

Lake Travis ISD said it is dealing with a bus driver shortage. District leaders warn that there is a "strong likelihood" that the district may be unable to provide the same level of transportation services this year as it has in the past.

Families who do need bus services this school year must let the district know by Friday, Aug. 6. Parents can request those services by completing the appropriate section of the "Returning Student Packet."

Learn more by visiting the back-to-school page of Lake Travis ISD's website.

Lake Travis ISD isn't the only local district in need of bus drivers. In June, Austin ISD said it was looking to hire bus drivers, as well as food service workers. Last fall, several Central Texas districts – including Austin ISD – increased pay for bus drivers to try to attract more candidates.