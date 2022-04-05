Lake Travis ISD cuts routes as bus driver shortage continues

Students who reside inside a 2-mile radius from their home campus will not be provided transportation.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Lake Travis ISD said it will cut routes as its bus driver shortage continues, despite implementing new recruitment efforts and increases in compensation.

The district said routes will be cut, effective the first day of school, Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Students who reside outside a 2-mile radius from their home campus will be provided transportation on a rotating schedule, meaning bus service will be provided one week on, one week off.

The district said bus schedules will be posted on the Lake Travis ISD Transportation Department website beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Multi-student households may not necessarily be assigned similar schedules.

“While this is not a popular decision to make, this is the most realistic option we can provide with the limited number of bus drivers currently on staff,” the district said in an email to parents.

Special services routes are not affected and will operate as normal.

Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, parents may log into the SMART tag parent portal to determine if bus services will be available to their child.

“We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding and support as we continue to do everything possible to safely and efficiently meet the expected increase in student ridership while aggressively addressing our driver shortage,” the district said. “Rest assured, we will continue to monitor our transportation challenges daily and look forward to restoring additional services as conditions improve.”

Anyone interested in driving a bus for LTISD is asked to contact the Transportation Department at 512-533-6070 or at davisr@ltisdschools.org. No experience is needed. The district said it provides all training and full benefits, and drivers get holidays and summers off.