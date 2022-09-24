x
Lake Travis ISD approves purchase of bulletproof shields

Officials are asking for seven shields that cost $9,000 each, totaling to $63,000.

AUSTIN, Texas — School safety remains the top priority for schools across the state.

Lake Travis ISD could soon be equipping school district police with bulletproof shields.

The school board voted unanimously to apply for a grant to purchase them this week. Officials are asking for seven shields that cost $9,000 each, totaling to $63,000.

The state set aside $50 million for the program. School districts can apply, and once approved, districts like Lake Travis have 12 months to purchase the shields.

