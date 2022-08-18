x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Schools

Lake Travis ISD board votes to approve $703M bond election

The vote on Wednesday was unanimous.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lake Travis ISD school board on Wednesday night voted unanimously to approve an order calling for a $703 million bond election this Nov. 8.

"In June, the District’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee presented its proposal to the board, calling for districtwide capital improvements to accommodate projected growth in student enrollment," Lake Travis ISD said in a press release. "According to demographer Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) — and considering a moderate growth rate scenario — projections indicate an average increase of 3.35% annually between 2022 and 2031, resulting in a total enrollment of approximately 15,700 students."

Related Articles

The components of the 2022 bond program include:

  • New high school
  • New elementary #8
  • New elementary #9
  • Lake Travis High School additions and upgrades
  • Campus and district renovations and improvements
  • Facilities condition assessment projects
  • Technology
  • Land

Early voting will take place Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4.

For more information on the bond program, including each proposition and an itemized list of projects, visit the Lake Travis ISD website. Community presentations are planned to take place this fall.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got $9.2M to cut power last month for grid stability

Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys file to suppress evidence, claiming 'illegal arrest warrant'

Timeline: Widespread storms for Central Texas Thursday afternoon

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out