Lake Travis ISD board votes to approve $703M bond election

The vote on Wednesday was unanimous.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lake Travis ISD school board on Wednesday night voted unanimously to approve an order calling for a $703 million bond election this Nov. 8.

"In June, the District’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee presented its proposal to the board, calling for districtwide capital improvements to accommodate projected growth in student enrollment," Lake Travis ISD said in a press release. "According to demographer Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) — and considering a moderate growth rate scenario — projections indicate an average increase of 3.35% annually between 2022 and 2031, resulting in a total enrollment of approximately 15,700 students."

The components of the 2022 bond program include:

New high school

New elementary #8

New elementary #9

Lake Travis High School additions and upgrades

Campus and district renovations and improvements

Facilities condition assessment projects

Technology

Land

Early voting will take place Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4.

For more information on the bond program, including each proposition and an itemized list of projects, visit the Lake Travis ISD website. Community presentations are planned to take place this fall.