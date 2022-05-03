Lake Travis, Comal ISDs approve raises for all staff

The districts are just the latest in Central Texas to approve raises for employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Both Lake Travis ISD and Comal ISD have approved raises for all staff members, according to reports from Community Impact.

Community Impact reports that LTISD administrative staff will get a 4% midpoint raise and everyone else will receive a 7% midpoint raise.

The decision will put the district budget at a $2.2 million deficit for fiscal year 2022-23. The district's assistant superintendent of business services reportedly said that the Texas Education Agency recommends districts maintain 20% to 25% of their unassigned fund balance. In comparison, LTISD maintains 47% of its unassigned fund balance.

According to Community Impact, LTISD issued a 2% midpoint raise for all staff in fiscal year 2020-21, in addition to 3% and 2% one-time payments for all staff. The year before, the district approved 4% to 5.3% midpoint raises to all staff, in addition to a 4% one-time payment to all staff with the exception of administration, who received a 2% one-time payment.

Meanwhile, Community Impact reports that all Comal ISD staff will get a 4% salary increase. That increase will bump starting teacher pay to $51,200 per year. The district is also expected to allocate $7.85 million for compensation increases in the 2022-23 budget.

CISD's chief financial officer reportedly expects to bring a balanced budget to the school board for consideration in June. The proposed budget includes approximately $10 million in new staffing requests, including $4.98 million previously approved by the board to hire needed staff.

Read Community Impact's full reports on the LTISD raises and CISD raises.

LTISD and CISD are just the latest school districts in Central Texas to approve raises for employees. In late April, Round Rock ISD approved a 4% raise for teachers and librarians, a 3% raise for administrative support and operations support staff and a 2% raise for instructional support, technology, instructional exempt, business exempt and police staff. Also in late April, Hays CISD approved a 7% raise for all employees.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube