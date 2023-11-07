Lake Travis ISD hires bus drivers ahead of upcoming school year

The Transportation and Human Resources departments hired six licensed drivers, eight driver trainees and two monitors to the district.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Good news for parents and students who are returning to Lake Travis ISD in the fall of the 2023-24 school year: the district has hired more bus drivers.

Over the summer, the Transportation and Human Resources departments hired six licensed drivers, eight driver trainees and two monitors to the district. These additions will provide the school district with daily pick-up and drop-off services for students.

This news comes after the district had to cut routes due to a bus driver shortage in August 2022. That change caused students who lived within a two-mile radius of their home campus to not have access to transportation.

According to a Lake Travis ISD Facebook post, starting on Monday, July 17, parents can register their children for transportation through the Skyward Family Access. Then on Wednesday, Aug. 9, parents can access their bus route information in SMART tag through the parent portal.

The school district wants to remind parents that stop times and locations may change during the first two weeks of school.

"We know our transportation services are critical to many families, and we are committed to providing safe and consistent services for our students," the school district said in a Facebook post.

Parents who have questions regarding transportation services can contact the LTISD Transportation Department at 512-533-6070.