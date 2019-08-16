BUDA, Texas — Parents, we know that sometimes your kids need a reason to get pumped up to head back to class. You can leave that to KVUE Daybreak.

As classes start across Central Texas over the next several days, KVUE Daybreak is hosting a series of parties. We're calling it our back to school bash.

On day two of KVUE Daybreak's back to school bash, Bryan Mays and Yvonne Nava hosted a party at Johnson High School. It's a brand new school in Buda, and is part of Hays Consolidated Independent School District.

On Aug. 15, Mays and Nava visited Del Valle High School, where Mays played quarterback with the Del Valle High football team and Nava practiced routines alongside the cheer squad.

Aug. 15 marked the first day of school for Johnson High School and Hays CISD along with Round Rock, Georgetown, Leander, Hays, Manor, Pflugerville and Wimberley.

