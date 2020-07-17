Kids interview kids as schools prepare to head back in the fall

KVUE Anchor Terri Gruca's kids ask other kids how they feel about returning to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many school districts are still formulating plans to start school in the fall as the Texas Education Agency continues to release guidelines.

We've heard a lot from teachers, parents and administrators, but not students. Terri Gruca’s children decided to talk to kids across the area to see what they are thinking.

“So we're doing this little project on how kids are feeling about this next school year. And we would like your opinion on it,” said 11-year-old Colby Kitchen.

“I think we should be able to go to school on the first day,” said Shelby Alan, who is going into seventh grade at Lake Travis.

“How do you feel about if you have a choice for staying at home or going back to school?” asked 9-year-old Greg Lutcavage.

“I miss my friends and so I want to go back to school,” said 9-year-old Alex Rouege.

“How do you feel about your school district saying that you're going to be home for the first three weeks?” asked Colby.

“I think it's smart. But at the same time, I really don't like it because I just want to get back to school and have a semi-normal life,” said Shelby.

"So how do you feel about some of the schools are letting kids go back?" the boys asked.

“A little bit of mixed feelings, like if kids are going to be responsible, wash their hands, wear a mask, then I think they are able to. But if they're not going to be responsible, they're not going to wash their hands, if they're not going to wear a mask, I don't think that they should go. Maybe the parents can, like, try to get them into the habit of washing their hands and wear a mask maybe,” said 9-year-old Drake Martinez.

“I liked learning at home, but only because I can get it done faster,” said 11-year-old Liam Rouege. “But I like it better in school because I could see my friends and my teachers.”

“So did you find doing school from home harder than being at school?” asked Greg.

“Yeah, it's a lot harder because my mom is not very much of a technology person. And before it, she messed up and she was getting a little agitated with the homeschooling thing,” said Drake.

“Thank the Lord for my brother,” said Greg.

"What's the difference between staying home and going to school, and why would that be important to you?" Colby asked.

“I think that going to school would be important to me because we definitely do Zoom for my classes. So I think it'd be harder for me to learn since I'm more like a visual learner. And I really know like to know what's going on and stuff like that and get it,” said 13-year-old Jayla.

“How do you feel about the school year for you?” asked 9-year-old Bryson Kitchen.

“I feel a little bit nervous about going into school and starting eighth grade, but I'm really excited for meeting new people and communicating with new people to, like, make a friendship with some of them,” said Adison Alexander.

“Feel like you all are missing out by not being in school?” asked Colby.

“No but yes, because whenever you're being homeschooling, you're losing a lot of your social life. And so when you're at school, you're learning about socializing,” said Shelby. “And building up courage.”

“If your friends were at home and you were at school, how would you feel?” asked Bryson.

“I feel a little bit happy that they're not at school with me, but I could still meet some of my other friends or like make new friends,” said 8-year-old Ayden Alexander.