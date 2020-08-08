Local Austin preschool offers online classes with international teachers for young children

Kido Home, located in the Steiner Ranch community, offers online classes for children 2 to 6 years old.

AUSTIN, Texas — While a lot of Central Texas K-12 graders will start school online in a few weeks, one local preschool is offering virtual classes for young children.

Kido Home opened an office in July located in the Steiner Ranch community of Austin.

A global company, it offers activities and lesson plans delivered via live video sessions in small groups taught by international teachers.

Kido CEO and child expert Deepan Pandita said if parents don't want to take their child to preschool because of the pandemic, it's still important to keep their minds active before they get to kindergarten.

"Trust me when I say this, a 4-year-old spending 40 minutes in a fully interactive activity with an experienced educator and seven classmates is much, much better than watching a cartoon on an iPhone or an iPad, not even close," said Pandita.

Designed to keep them engaged without parents having to intervene, Pandita said it's not only helping the children get ahead of the pack, but also allowing them to develop emotional and social skills.

"The parents get to pick their slots. It runs five days a week. Forty minutes of the two hours that the kids are engaged, it's fully interactive. The children are engaged in activities and their classmates are observing what they're doing on the screen," said Pandita.

For Austin and Houston locations, click here for availability.