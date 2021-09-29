Power knocked out at two schools in Pflugerville ISD

Instruction has resumed at those schools.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The power was knocked out at two Pflugerville ISD schools due to overnight storms Wednesday.

The lights are off at Kelly Lane Middle School and Hendrickson High School, due to an outage through Oncor.

Photos were shared with KVUE Wednesday morning, showing the middle school students in a dark hallway.

District leaders said instruction is happening, but students are using classrooms with windows and emergency lighting to carry on with lessons. As for lunch, a district spokesperson said they are ironing out those plans.

"We are also working on plans for lunch in the event that Oncor has not restored power by that time and will provide updates to our parents as we receive them," she said.

The district also said they are updating parents throughout the day about the power outage.