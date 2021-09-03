Johnson City ISD won't require face masks starting Wednesday

The Johnson City ISD Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to remove the mask mandate.

JOHNSON CITY, Texas — Johnson City ISD students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings starting on Wednesday.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to lift the state's mask mandate on Wednesday and gave the Texas Education Agency the authority to implement requirements in public schools. The TEA issued guidance that said local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.

JCISD Superintendent Richard Kolek sent a letter to students, parents and staff and said the Johnson City ISD Board of Trustees voted 4-3 Monday night to lift face covering requirements. Going forward, face coverings will be optional for students and staff.

"Student and staff safety will always remain our top priority. Excluding face coverings, JCISD will continue all health protocols currently in place," Kolek said in a statement.

Many other school districts in Central Texas have said they will keep their mask requirements in place.

You can read the full letter that Johnson City ISD's superintendent sent on Tuesday below:

March 9, 2020

Parents, Students, and Staff,

Last night, the Johnson City ISD Board of Trustees met and decided in a 4-3 vote to remove the face covering mandate for JCISD. Therefore, face coverings will become optional for students and staff beginning Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

According to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order and TEA Public Health Planning Guidance, all other current health protocols will remain in place. This includes but not limited to:

Strongly encouraging face coverings when social distancing is not feasible

Parents must ensure they do not send a child to school if the child has COVID-19 symptoms or is test-confirmed with COVID-19

Contact tracing and requiring exposed students to stay-at-home

Restricting visitors in schools to only those essential to school operations

Student and staff safety will always remain our top priority. Excluding face coverings, JCISD will continue all health protocols currently in place.

Respectfully,

Richard Kolek

JCISD Superintendent