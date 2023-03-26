Jarrell Police Department investigating after threats at middle school

Jarrell ISD said there was a verbal threat at the middle school on Friday. The district said police searched the school and no gun was found.

JARRELL, Texas — The Jarrell Police Department is investigating after a series of threats at Jarrell Middle School.

In a message sent to parents on Friday, Jarrell ISD said it learned of a verbal threat made by one of its students and “immediately took action.” The campus was put on a brief hold while school resource officers located the student, the district said.

“At this time, we have deemed the threat unfounded and are taking appropriate action as we will not tolerate this behavior,” the message said.

Separately, threats were made to students at Jarrell Middle School over the weekend on social media.

In an update on Sunday, Jarrell ISD said it was assisting law enforcement with the investigation, “according to policies set forth by the Texas Education Agency.”

The district also addressed rumors that a student had a gun on campus on Friday. It said the Jarrell Police Department spoke with students and searched the school but did not find a weapon.

“However, parents, if you have credible information about a gun given to other students to conceal and cause harm, you must report that information to law enforcement,” Superintendent Toni Hicks said. “We've received similar information through anonymous alerts and have passed it along to investigators. Parental and community support is crucial in helping us handle this situation. If you see something, say something. Please report it to the authorities.”

⚠SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE⚠ Hello Cougars, Overnight and this morning, we have continued our communication with law... Posted by Jarrell Independent School District on Sunday, March 26, 2023

The Jarrell Police Department is working with multiple agencies to investigate the social media threat, including local, state and federal law enforcement. Students, parents and staff have been told to expect an increased presence of law enforcement officers at Jarrell ISD campuses throughout the week.

Jarrell Police Department is aware of the recent threat made via social media. We have been working with multiple... Posted by Jarrell Police Department on Saturday, March 25, 2023

“Please help us in keeping our community safe by ensuring your firearms are properly secured and unable to be accessed by your children,” the Jarrell Police Department said. “Please know that if your firearm is used in the commission of a crime due to such negligence and your lack of preventative safety precautions, we WILL hold you accountable in accordance with the law!”

Absences will be excused if parents decide to keep their middle school children home on Monday.