Jarrell Middle School students and staff dealing with power outage

AUSTIN, Texas — Jarrell ISD on Monday morning said Jarrell Middle School is working through a power outage.

Around 6:23 a.m., the district said it was aware of the outage and that power was expected to be restored by 7:30 a.m. At that time, the district said the school would stay open for in-person learning and operate on its normal schedule.

At 9:02 a.m., the district said the power was still out and officials were working with the power company to restore the service as quickly as possible.

Jarrell ISD said district administrators are at the school providing additional resources to staff and students.

"We are so proud of how our teachers and staff are adjusting to these circumstances," the district said.

