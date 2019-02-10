AUSTIN, Texas — A global event is taking place that could make streets safer, especially near schools.

You may see more students walking around on Wednesday because it is International Walk to School Day.

It’s an event that encourages students to be active and learn to walk to school safely. It may also remind drivers to be aware of pedestrians, especially near school zones and crosswalks.

Just this week, two Cedar Park students were hit in or near a school zone, according to the Cedar Park Police Department. Police are encouraging drivers to stay cautious while they're behind the wheel, especially when they're near school zones.

There are about 4,000 schools registered nationwide to participate in the global event. We checked the list for Texas, and there are 160 schools that said they're joining the effort and about two dozen of them are from the Austin area. This includes Joslin, Ridgetop, and Elgin Elementary.

Summitt Elementary School is another school participating and they had an organized walk Wednesday morning. Students and parents met up at Milwood Library at 7 a.m. and walked to the elementary school together.

