Interim AISD superintendent speaks as districts gets a B on TEA report card

This year, Austin ISD got an 88. At last report, the district got an 89.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD found out about its report card from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). It’s the first time they've issued this report card since the pandemic.

"The overall rating ended up being a B,” said interim Superintendent Anthony Mays.

AISD got an 88. At last report, the district got an 89.

In a breakdown of the schools at AISD, there were 40 As, 51 Bs, 14 Cs and 10 schools didn't not receive a grade.

"Any school that was not able to, again, hit that C mark, if they ended landing with that D or an F, then they were considered 'not rated' for this school year. And so, we'll get this year to continue working on supporting those campuses," said Mays.

Mays said they did have some schools improve, including Walnut Creek Elementary from a D to B; Bedichek Middle school from a D to B; and Bertha Sadler Means from an F to C. Mays said they will continue working to improve schools “not rated.”

"There is a host of pieces that factored into why a campus may not have made the progress that we would have liked to see, but we're going to continue to focus on supporting those principals and teachers that are on those campuses currently. We're moving the needle for individual students," said Mays.

Dr. Mays said he looks forward to another school year as the district continues to strive to be the best it can be.

"The biggest thing is us focusing on climate and culture, and supporting everybody with doing the hard work," Mays said.

Ratings by district

Ratings by Austin ISD school