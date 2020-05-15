IDEA Public Schools to open IDEA Del Valle and IDEA Georgetown in August 2021

Both campuses will be opening in August 2021 with grades kindergarten through second and sixth grade and will add a new grade every year, officials said.

Editor's note: The video published above details the IDEA Public Schools in Austin multi-million dollar expansion announcement in 2016, involving the addition of 20 new charter schools.

IDEA Public Schools announced Friday the addition of four new schools –IDEA Del Valle Academy and College Prep and IDEA Georgetown Academy and College Prep.

According to officials, both campuses will open in August 2021 with grades kindergarten through second and sixth grade and will add a new grade every year until it is a fully scaled to a kindergarten through 12th grade campus.

“We are excited about the continued expansion of IDEA schools in Austin with the addition of IDEA Del Valley and IDEA Georgetown,” said Tricia Noyola, the executive director of IDEA Austin. “We look forward to serving and supporting students, families, and community members in the Austin area. Our top priority is providing a quality education to students that will prepare them for college and life.”

IDEA Public School officials said that in August of 2020, IDEA Austin will serve 7,800 students at 16 schools, with the addition of IDEA Round Rock Tech. The school system also said it is poised to serve 16,000 schools by 2022.

Since 2000, IDEA Public Schools said it has grown from a small school with 150 students to the fastest-growing network of tuition-free, Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade public charter schools in the United States.

The school system also serves nearly 53,000 college-bound students in 96 schools across Texas and Louisiana.

IDEA Public Schools said that for the 14th consecutive year, 100% of its seniors have been accepted to college and for the past 13 years nearly 100% of our graduating seniors have enrolled into college.

