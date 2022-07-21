Hygiene closet opens at Austin's Burnet Middle School

The closet will be open until December.

AUSTIN, Texas — Shampoo, laundry detergent, toothbrushes and more are now available at a new hygiene closet in the Burnet Middle School Family Resource Center.

The closet is the result of a partnership between Superior HealthPlan and Austin Voices for Education and Youth (AVEY). Families can make once-a-month visits to the closet, located at 8401 Hathaway Drive, to get needed items "on designated Superior HealthPlan Hygiene Days," an AVEY release said.

Superior HealthPlan will create referrals through www.findhelp.org to the hygiene closet to support families in emergency situations. Families can also get necessary items outside the scheduled Superior HealthPlan Hygiene Day in emergency situations.

AVEY will also provide access to clothing, utility assistance, health care and more while Superior HealthPlan will offer information on health services and insurance.

