Hutto ISD names Dr. Raul Pena as superintendent finalist

Pena will join Hutto ISD after serving as the chief talent officer at Fort Worth ISD.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hutto ISD has named Dr. Raul Pena the lone finalist for its vacant superintendent position.

The district made the announcement at a Thursday afternoon meeting. Out of 54 applicants, Pena was chosen to join Hutto ISD from Fort Worth ISD, where he served as the chief talent officer for a district that has more than 75,000 students and 11,000 employees.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to join the Hutto ISD team. I look forward to meeting with our stakeholders, visiting classrooms, and working together to create world-class problem solvers and 21st-century learners. I am committed to inspiring excellence,” said Dr. Peña athis introduction.

Pena will replace former superintendent Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas, who retired on May 11.

