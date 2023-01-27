Hutto ISD to break ground on new middle school

The school will be named after Gus Almquist, a former Hutto ISD Board of Trustees member.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HUTTO, Texas — Hutto ISD will break ground on its third middle school in a ceremony Friday evening.

The new campus, Gus Almquist Middle School, is named after a Hutto ISD Board of Trustees member who served for more than 17 years. District leaders say he was a role model for kids in the Hutto community.

"This is a wonderful recognition of a fine man and one who supported education in Hutto always," one Hutto community member commented on the district's Facebook post.

Hey Hippo Nation! We hope you can join us for the ground breaking ceremony of Hutto ISD's third middle school, GUS ALMQUIST MIDDLE SCHOOL: This Friday, Jan. 27 at 5:30 PM Posted by Hutto ISD on Monday, January 23, 2023

The ground-breaking ceremony will be held Friday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at 1000 Haybarn Lane, next to Kerley Elementary School.

Community members are encouraged to attend.