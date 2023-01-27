Hutto ISD to break ground on new middle school

HUTTO, Texas — Hutto ISD will break ground on its third middle school in a ceremony Friday evening.
The new campus, Gus Almquist Middle School, is named after a Hutto ISD Board of Trustees member who served for more than 17 years. District leaders say he was a role model for kids in the Hutto community.
"This is a wonderful recognition of a fine man and one who supported education in Hutto always," one Hutto community member commented on the district's Facebook post.
The ground-breaking ceremony will be held Friday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at 1000 Haybarn Lane, next to Kerley Elementary School.
Community members are encouraged to attend.