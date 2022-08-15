How Hutto ISD food specialists craft the district's menus

The district asked for students' input on what they'd like to see offered in their cafeterias.

HUTTO, Texas — Returning to school is busy, exciting and fun for students – and with all that excitement, kids are bound to get hungry.

Food specialists with Hutto ISD say having a full stomach is necessary for students to make good grades. Dieticians and food service experts go the extra mile to make sure the district's students can eat something tasty and healthy.

Many of the meals that will be served at Hutto ISD schools have been a year in the making, thanks to input that came straight from the kids. Roving chefs visited the schools and learned some of the students' favorite foods.

Those included orange chicken with brown rice and broccoli, cheeseburgers, spicy chicken sandwiches, fresh fruit and salad bar items.

"As a team, we create these menus and we create all of these recipes. We also do it in partnership with the district," said Vanessa Lopez, Hutto ISD's child nutrition director. "We have a menus committee that we meet twice a year and in that committee, we gather with students, parents, teachers, community members, and they give us so much feedback. And with that feedback in return, we are able to provide [for] their wants and their needs."

The district's cafeteria connoisseurs say they've missed the students, and all they want is for the kids to enjoy their food, learn all they can and be happy.

