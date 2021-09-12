Hutto High School robotics team wins another state championship

The team has won the state championship four times in the past six years.

HUTTO, Texas — Big congratulations are in order for some very tech-savvy Hippos! The Hutto High School robotics team, RoboCo X, has once again won the state championship.

The 46-member RoboCo X team competed against 72 other teams from across Texas. This is the fourth time the Hutto team has been named state champions since UIL Robotics began in the 2015-2016 school year.

In fact, the Hutto team has not received anything below a silver medal. The team won the state championship in 2017, 2018, 2019 and now 2021.

According to Hutto ISD, in the robotics competition, students create an entire company around their product, including a marketing team, exhibit team, build team and engineering notebook team.

"Everything was built entirely from scratch. So, the gears, the wheels, the chassis, the base, the arm, the claw, the gripper. Everything on there was built from a single sheet of plywood. And so, it's pretty amazing that they came up with that," District Lead Robotics Instructor Andrew Haub said.

Haub said this year's theme was demolition, so the team had to demolish a building and recycle and reuse some of the parts.

Haub launched Hutto's robotics program with Ryan Mann at Hutto Middle School in 2012. He then transferred to Hutto High School where he oversees the team today.

"I want to say it brings joy to the community," said Steve Wiley, the COO of marketing for the team. "I think it gives them something to not just like, look up to but something to aspire to like, be like. Something to grow into, something to be a part of."