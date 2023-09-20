Huston-Tillotson University, BCBSTX creating new doula, midwife program

The Boldly B.L.U.E. program aims to increase the number of "culturally-aligned and diverse" doulas, midwives and lactation consultants in our area, according to HT.

HT said the new Boldly B.L.U.E. program – which stands for "birthing, learning, understanding and empowering" – is part of BCBSTX's expanded Special Beginnings initiative and aims to increase the number of "culturally-aligned and diverse" doulas, lay midwives and certified lactation consultations in the Austin area, as well as to address challenges to maternal health equity in Texas.

"Considering the stark historical and ongoing statistics on maternal health disparities and maternal mental health, we recognize the role that comprehensive, value-based, person-centered and coordinated efforts play in ensuring health equity and high-quality care," said Dr. Angela Moemeka, chief medical officer for Texas Medicaid at BCBSTX. "We want to continue going above and beyond by listening to community voices and identify the specific challenges that are leading to adverse maternal and infant health outcomes. Then we can make informed investments in our communities, like with HT, to move the needle."

The Boldly B.L.U.E. program will also incorporate Black Mamas ATX and the Healing Hands Community Doula Project, two local maternal health equity nonprofits, to connect resources and expertise.

“Huston-Tillotson University is beyond excited about this major collaboration between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Black Mamas ATX and Healing Hands," HT President and CEO Dr. Melva K. Wallace said. "What we discover and develop through this collaboration will not only become a model for supporting the women of Austin, but the women of Texas and beyond."

HT said Healing Hands' current doula and community health worker training will be enhanced with the university's business and entrepreneurship courses, as well as a research skills component.

Boldly B.L.U.E.'s first group of doulas are actively being recruited and is set to start courses in October. An advisory committee that includes HT staff and faculty is also developing two more curriculums – one for certified midwives and one for certified lactation consultants – that are projected to start in fall 2024.

Boldly B.L.U.E. will also develop a maternal health care research network comprised of its newly trained doulas, research faculty and staff and practitioners from partner organizations to "investigate the impact of continuous maternal care on mothers and infants and identify intervention gaps," according to the university.

