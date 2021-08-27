Hornsby-Dunlap Elementary closed Friday due to water outage, Del Valle ISD says

Del Valle ISD expects that the issue will be resolved and Hornsby-Dunlap students will be able to return to campus on Monday.

DEL VALLE, Texas — A Del Valle ISD school is shutting down Friday due to a water outage.

The school district said Hornsby-Dunlap Elementary School will close Friday after a line break at Southwest Water Supply caused a water outage that affects the school.

Students at the elementary school received assignments from their teacher Thursday that they are advised to complete while they're working from home Friday. From 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., student meals are available for pickup.

The district made the announcement Thursday in "an effort to be proactive and ensure student safety."

Del Valle ISD expects that the issue will be resolved and Hornsby-Dunlap students will be able to return to campus on Monday.

Dailey Middle School and Gilbert Elementary will operate as usual and are not affected by the water outage, the district wrote on their website.