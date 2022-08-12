Homeless student population in Round Rock ISD at the highest its ever been

There are 767 students experiencing homelessness in the district. This time last year, it was about 500.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) has 767 students experiencing homelessness. This time last year, there were only 500 students. The number of homeless students in RRISD is the highest Desiree Viramontes, RRISD Families in Transition Coordinator, has seen.

"Thanksgiving break, when you have the fall break going into a winter break, these three weeks, we usually see about 80 students," said Viramontes. "We're midway through, and I've already added 80 more."

Viramontes said this includes students who are in transitional housing, living in shelters, hotels, motels or couch surfing.

Viramontes said this increasing number is attributed to several reasons, including the flu causing additional medical expenses, inflation, the current affordable housing crisis, and the number of refugees and immigrants moving to Central Texas.

"We're seeing a lot of families coming in from the Ukraine, Venezuela, Cuba for a variety of different reasons," added Viramontes. "Texas and Austin, in general, have been taking in a lot over the last few years. And so that accounts for a natural increase of about 200 students."

The district's Families in Transition program is committed to helping students thrive in school. This could be by providing them with resources or giving them things like clothes, a backpack, shoes or even snacks.

Valynne Williams is one RRISD employee who is also a part of the Professional Football Players Association. She donated over 200 blankets to help keep the district's resource room stocked.

"It's not just for kids," said Williams. "It's also for the parents. And that's going to help the kids ... excel."

Viramontes hopes students and families use the resources available to them.

"I think like understanding homeless is not just like adults on the street," said Viramontes. "Sometimes it's kids. I don't want them to be scared to ask for help."

If you want to donate to help these students, click here. If you're looking for help, there's more information here.