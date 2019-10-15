AUSTIN, Texas — The student population at Hill Elementary doubled in a few years' time, from 500 to 1,000. And that's created congestion on Austin Woods Drive, a street in front of the school.

It's so bad that every morning during drop-off, drivers, walkers, bikers and scooters all have to share the same road.

Jenny De La Rosa said it frightens her when she walks her two children to school.

"This causes a lot of chaos and stress," she said. "We've got cars parked in both directions and so cars are weaving in and out, moving cars are weaving in and out, waiting for one another to pass by. And then we've got the families with one kid, multiple kids, babies walking in the street because we have no sidewalk."

De La Rosa's oldest daughter, Eva, is a second-grader at Hill. She told KVUE why walking the street is so scary for her.

"'Cause if we're walking that way and the cars are coming that way, we don't see the cars and we could get run over," the eight-year-old said.

That's why De La Rosa and other parents have pushed for a sidewalk on Austin Woods Street.

In November 2016, voters approved a mobility bond that provided $27.5 million for "Safe Routes to School" improvements. A study commissioned by the City of Austin recommended two new sidewalks on Austin Woods Drive.

But neighbors who live on the street don't want a sidewalk. In fact, many of them have signed petitions asking the City to require a permit to even park on the street.

Darla Taylor started one of the two petitions to restrict parking to residents only.

"During the drop-off times for the school, this street is really chaotic," Taylor said. "The residents that live here have had their driveways blocked. We've got many kids in the neighborhood who do walk to school, have to walk down the middle of [the] street because there's cars parked on both sides. The cars coming in to drop-off their students that are using the street, they drive off quickly."

But Julie Range, another mother of a child who attends Hill, said the neighbors on Austin Wood are misusing the City's Residential Permit Parking program.

"So, we just think the program shouldn't be abused just to eliminate parking that neighbors consider a nuisance. City street should be available to the public," Range said.

Tim Gaskin, who lives on the corner of Austin Woods Drive and Tallwood Drive, understands both sides.

"It's a mixed bag," he said.

While he supports his neighbors' stance against a sidewalk, Gaskin also supports a ban against outsiders parking on Austin Woods Drive.

"They lose parking spots or because of the high school kids the next block. All of the students will park in here. They speed up and down, they fill the streets up," Gaskin said.

A spokesman for the City's Public Works Department said they are still reviewing the request for a sidewalk on Austin Woods Drive, and the City is also still considering the permit parking petitions.

The Public Works Safe Routes to School Infrastructure Report for District 10, where Hill Elementary is located, can be viewed below:

