Schools

Highland Park Elementary School principal works from roof to fulfill promise to students

Katie Pena is ready to spend all of Friday on the roof, coming down mostly just for bathroom breaks.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin elementary school principal bundled up Friday morning to fulfill a promise to her students.

Principal Katie Pena waved to students Friday from the roof of Highland Park Elementary School. She agreed to move her desk up to the roof after students hit their $3,000 fundraising goal for the Crisis Support Fund.

For two weeks, the students have sold lemonade, donuts and pencils. As of Friday morning, they've tripled their goal, raising around $10,700! 

Pena is ready to spend all of Friday on the roof, coming down mostly just for bathroom breaks. There is a basket in place that students can use to send messages up to her and vice versa.

