Highland Park Elementary principal works from roof for second year in a row after students meet fundraising goal

A Highland Park parent told KVUE that students exceeded their goal by around $9,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video and attached photo were published in November 2021, the last time Principal Katie Pena worked from the school's roof.

If anyone is looking for the principal of Austin's Highland Park Elementary School on Tuesday, they won't find her in her regular office.

A Highland Park parent who reached out to KVUE said the elementary has completed a two-week "Fun Run" fundraiser to raise money for accessible playground equipment so that the school's playground can be more inclusive for children of all abilities. The parent said the students came up with the idea themselves and, in addition, raised funds for a group that helps Austin ISD families during times of crisis.

Related Articles Highland Park Elementary School principal works from roof to fulfill promise to students

The parent said that if the students reached their $15,000 fundraising goal, Principal Katie Pena agreed to work from the school's roof for a day. After fundraising through a lemonade sale, donut sale, hot chocolate sale, pencil sales, parent donations and more, the kids raised more than $24,000, according to the parent.

Pena was expected to start working from the roof at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

This isn't the first time Pena's done this. Last November, Pena promised students that she would move her desk to the roof if they hit their $3,000 fundraising goal for the Crisis Support Fund.

The students actually ended up tripling their goal last year, raising around $10,700.

As pictured above, Pena spent the whole school day of Nov. 19, 2021, on the roof, coming down mostly just for bathroom breaks. There was a basket in place that students could use to send messages up to her and vice versa.