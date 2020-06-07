Hays CISD to recommend change to Hays High School's 'Rebel' mascot

The majority of students, teachers and staff members who responded to a district survey said they were uncomfortable with the mascot.

In late June, Hays CISD announced it would survey Hays High School students and staff on how they felt about the school's "Rebel" mascot. Now, based on the results of those surveys, the district's administration plans to recommend that the Board of Trustees vote to change the mascot.

"The administrative recommendation, and the potential board decision to change the mascot, is not intended to erase campus history or cast any type of judgment on past supporters of the Hays High School Rebels," the district said Monday. "For students, teachers, staff and community members who rallied behind the Rebel brand for more than 50 years with no nefarious or ill-intent, their good memories and moments and accomplishments will always remain."

Hays CISD sent 2,325 survey invitations to students who will be in the ninth through 12th grades during the 2020-2021 school year, asking them to gauge their comfort level with the mascot. There were 1,152 responses.

Of those, nearly 60% showed little to no comfort with the current mascot. About one in four students who responded said they were "very uncomfortable" with it.

The district also sent 265 survey invitations to Hays High School teachers and staff, asking them the same question as the students. There were 146 responses.

Of those, more than 70% of teachers and staff members showed little to no comfort with the mascot. Nearly a third of those who responded said they were very uncomfortable with it.

When making its decision, in addition to the survey results, the district said the board may also consider an online community petition that has received more than 1,400 signatures in favor of a mascot change. Students have also formed a committee to change the mascot and started their own petition that has received more than 500 signatures, according to the district.

Hays High School stopped using the confederate flag as an official signal in 2000 and, in 2012, Hays CISD banned the flag's display on any district property. In 2015, the district removed "Dixie" as the Hays High School fight song.

"Hays CISD is a much different community than it once was, and so is the world. We all grow and learn. As a school district, we are, in fact, in the business of growing and learning," the district said. "The administration believes that it is time to change the mascot and open a new chapter at Hays High School – one that, moving forward, can be embraced and celebrated by all."

Should the board vote to change the school's mascot, trustees will need a recommendation on a new mascot to consider. The survey sent to students also asked them what they would like to see as a new mascot, should the board vote to change it.

From the top write-in responses that met criteria, Hays CISD has created a choice selection sheet that includes: Hawks, Hornets, Patriots, Cowboys, Eagles, Hurricanes, Hyenas, Phoenixes, Lions, Mavericks, Wildcats, Dragons and Honey Badgers. Each Hays High School student will receive a link to the selection sheet this week and will be able to choose their favorite. The responses will be presented to the board to consider, should it vote to change the mascot.

The board is expected to consider the mascot issue as early as later this month.