Hays CISD approves 7% raise for all employees for 2022-23 school year

The adjustment is calculated based on the midpoint of each pay grade.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — At their meeting on Tuesday, Hays CISD board members approved a cost-of-living adjustment for all employees, Community Impact reports. The 7% raise will go into effect for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

According to agenda documents, the 7% adjustment is based on the midpoint of each pay grade.

Community Impact reports that Hays CISD is working to solve equity issues, including compression, which is when there is a small pay difference between employees regardless of skills, experience or seniority. Compression usually happens when a new employee is hired and makes close to what a current employee makes, according to Community Impact.

According to the report, several workers with the Hays CISD transportation department spoke during citizen comments, expressing their concerns over hours and compensation. One trustee said this was not the first time there have been concerns and conversations involving the transportation department.

Fernando Medina, Hays CISD's chief human resources officer, reportedly said at the meeting that the 7% adjustment approved on Tuesday does not reflect where the district wants to be. He said the district will have asks and additional requests from the board to look at equity issues caused by compression, as well as equity issues caused by the changing market.

"The work isn't done. We'll bring back a compensation plan that reflects what the [Texas Association of School Boards] study is telling us but also what our people are telling us, as well," Medina said.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube