Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School

The new school is located at 155 Vista Gardens Drive in Buda.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building.

On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The school said on its Facebook page that the event would be a great time to bring school supplies and coordinate with teachers about daily transportation. More than 500 families are expected to attend.

Coming up on Aug. 11 - the grand opening celebration for Sunfield Elementary! Be sure to also follow the Sunfield Elementary Facebook page! Posted by Hays CISD on Monday, August 1, 2022

According to Hays CISD, the new campus is 117,611 square feet and is located within the Sunfield subdivision of Buda.

The campus can house up to 900 students, kindergarten through fifth grade.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter