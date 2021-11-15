Hays CISD accepting name suggestions for new elementary school

The board could choose a final name for the school in January.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays CISD officials need help naming the district's newest elementary school.

The Hays CISD Naming Committee is seeking suggestions for a name for the district's fifteenth elementary school, which was approved by voters in the 2021 bond. The school is scheduled to open in August 2022.

You can submit name suggestions here until noon on Monday, Nov. 29. Hays CISD said nominations can be accepted from individuals or groups, as long as they are residents, taxpayers or service providers in the district.

New schools in Hays CISD can be named for:

historical or geographical sites or communities subdivisions

significant local, state or national figures (living or deceased)

people who have made significant contributions to education in the district (living or deceased)

local, state or national historical events or places

people who have donated land or money for the property or facility

Following the closing of the name suggestion window, the naming committee will meet to begin narrowing options. The committee could suggest a name or list of possible names to the Board of Trustees as early as December.

The board could then choose a final name for the school in January.