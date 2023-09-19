Hays CISD joins lawsuit over TEA accountability ratings

Del Valle ISD is also part of the lawsuit, and several other Central Texas school districts are considering joining it as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

KYLE, Texas — Hays CISD is joining a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency (TEA) over its accountability system for school districts.

This comes after multiple school districts, including Del Valle ISD, sued over recent changes to the accountability system, saying the TEA changed its benchmarks after the school year started so that districts couldn't adjust.

If a school district ranks low enough for long enough, the State of Texas can take over.

Last week, the TEA delayed releasing its accountability ratings for at least a month. At a meeting Monday night, Hays CISD leaders said the changes and the delay make it hard for schools to know what to aim for.

"I'm all about raising the bar. I believe in accountability and I believe in closing gaps and I believe in always being transparent. But if our leader, the commissioner, is not offering up all those things in advance and the system's not fair, then I think we need to go down this road and pursue this avenue," Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright said.

Other local school districts are also considering joining the lawsuit against the TEA. Bastrop ISD leaders are set to talk about it on Tuesday, and Leander ISD board members will discuss it on Thursday.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube