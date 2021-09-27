Hays CISD will invest $4.4M in air purifiers for all campuses

The district will begin installing the air purifiers based on COVID-19 cases, starting at elementary schools.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays CISD board of trustees has voted to invest a lot of money to fight COVID-19 in area schools.

According to Community Impact, the board unanimously approved allocating $4.4 million for air purifiers for all campuses. The purifiers will be paid for using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds granted through the Texas Education Agency.

The district will purchase approximately 1,800 purifiers after tests can be run in actual classrooms to determine their effectiveness, as the district hasn't yet determined the testing protocol.

Once the purifiers have been purchased and received, Hays CISD will begin to install them based on COVID-19 cases, starting at elementary schools, then middle schools and then high schools.

Community Impact reports that Trustee Courtney Runkle said she voted yes not specifically because of COVID-19 but as a way to keep students as healthy as possible in classrooms.

Despite voting to allocate the funds for the purifiers, Community Impact reports that trustee Willie Tenorio, Jr. said the most effective way to combat COVID-19 is through a mask mandate and he thinks it would be more cost-effective and beneficial for the district to issue a mask mandate. Hays CISD has not had a mask mandate in place at all this school year.

As of Sept. 29, there have been 737 cumulative student COVID-19 cases reported in Hays CISD and 129 cumulative staff COVID-19 cases.