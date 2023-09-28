Gorzycki Middle School staff will no longer direct traffic due to treatment, principal says

Last month, residents who live near Gorzycki Middle School told KVUE that parents clog up their neighborhood during afternoon pick-up each day.

An Austin ISD middle school is pulling staff off of traffic direction duties for afternoon pick-up because of the treatment they've faced, according to the principal.

Last month, residents who live near Gorzycki Middle School told KVUE that parents clog up their neighborhood during afternoon pick-up each day.

"It's dangerous for the kids. It's dangerous for us. It's dangerous for pets," one resident said.

This week, Gorzycki's principal told families that school staff will no longer help with the flow of traffic because staff members have been yelled at, had profanity directed at them and have even faced verbal threats.

"As the principal, I cannot in good faith continue to put staff in these situations," Principal Cathryn Mitchell wrote in a letter to the community.

Mitchell encouraged families to not pick their children up in the neighborhood and to review the pick-up procedures that the school has laid out.

"After 14 years of practice, GMS feels these procedures can work and keep all students (and staff) safe if families follow them," she wrote.

Mitchell also encouraged parent to have their children ride the bus, saying that buses leave the school by 4 p.m. each day and there are not any vehicles in the back parking lot so "students are much safer boarding the bus."