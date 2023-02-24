11-year-old dies after traffic accident in Goodnight Middle School parking lot in San Marcos

The school district has canceled classes at the campus for the rest of the day.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — An 11-year-old student died Friday morning after a traffic accident in the parking lot of Goodnight Middle School, multiple officials have confirmed.

The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) said at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Goodnight Middle School following a report of a collision. The school resource officer communicated over police radio that a vehicle had struck a student in the parking lot.

San Marcos CISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Cardona said school staff quickly placed the campus on an emergency hold just after 9 a.m. There was no threat to the campus.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and confirmed an 11-year-old student had been struck by a vehicle in the drop-off lane. Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno responded and pronounced the student deceased.

SMPD said the driver of the vehicle was identified, and no charges are expected. The Texas Department of Public Safety, Hays County Sheriff's Office and San Marcos City Marshals Office assisted at the scene.

Goodnight parents,



Goodnight is currently on a hold due to a medical emergency that occurred in the parking lot. There is no threat to the campus. Ems and first responders are here to deal with the medical emergency only. Stand by for more information. — San Marcos CISD (@SanMarcosCISD) February 24, 2023

San Marcos CISD canceled classes at Goodnight for the rest of the day. Students were moved to the San Marcos High School Student Activity Center, located behind the high school, to be reunited with their families.

The district said parents and guardians may enter the area by entering off of Rattler Road, passing the guard shack in the high school parking lot and staying to the right. Pick up will be behind the tennis courts.

Cardona said San Marco CISD community members other than Goodnight families should avoid the area around the high school during the reunification process.

"The loss of a student is devastating and we are all grieving together. I wish I had the right words to say, but I do not," Cardona said. "We appreciate your continued prayers and support for the family and the San Marcos CISD community impacted by this tragic incident."

San Marcos CISD said all secondary counselors are on-site to assist students and staff.

San Marcos police closed Highway 123 Friday morning to allow Goodnight students to be relocated. As of noon Friday, the highway has been reopened to traffic.