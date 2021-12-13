Georgetown ISD presents tentative timelines for major construction projects

Georgetown ISD board members discussed timelines for the Future Ready Learning Center, new Benold Middle School and two planned elementary schools.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Construction on several major Georgetown ISD projects is on the horizon. Board members discussed tentative timelines for a few new campuses at their board meeting Monday night, according to a report from Community Impact.

David Biesheuvel, GISD's executive director of construction and development, presented timelines for projects including the Future Ready Learning Complex, two new elementary schools and the new Benold Middle School. The projects stem from a bond program passed by voters in November.

Biesheuvel stressed that a number of factors could potentially impact the presented timelines, including the construction of the Samsung plant coming to Taylor, Texas, and issues with materials, labor availability and more.

Future Ready Learning Center

According to the Community Impact report, the Future Ready Learning Complex will be located at 5001 Airport Road and will house programs like the advanced career and technical programs, the Bridges Transition Program, the district's alternative high school and the Early Learning Center.

Design for the complex is completed, and jurisdictional review for the project is set to begin in January. Construction is scheduled to begin in May once bidding for the project is completed. GISD expects the center to be complete in May 2024.

Benold Middle School

The jurisdictional review process for the new Benold Middle School is scheduled to begin between January and June of next year. The building process will start sometime between July and September, with construction estimated to begin in October and be completed by June 2024.

Community Impact reports that the original Benold Middle School was located at 3407 Northwest Blvd., and the new school will be located in the Parmer Ranch neighborhood, located at 1000 Garrett Oaks Lane.

Elementary School No. 11.

The report states that the design for what is now named Elementary School No. 11, located in the Santa Rita Ranch development at 175 Elizabeth Park Blvd. in Liberty Hill, will be drafted at the beginning of 2022. Biesheuval said the design for the school must begin as soon as possible in order to open in 2024 to keep up with Georgetown's population growth.

Construction for the school is estimated to begin in March 2024 and be completed in June 2024

Elementary School No. 12.

Finally, the design for Elementary School No. 12 is scheduled to start in November 2022, with construction set to begin in February 2024. Construction is expected to be completed by June 2025. A location for Elementary School No. 12 hasn't been determined.