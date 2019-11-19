GEORGETOWN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is related to a bond project through the school district.

A former bus driver with Georgetown's school district has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor online, according to Georgetown Independent School District.

In a letter sent to parents on the night of Nov. 18, the school district said that the Georgetown Police Department notified the district that the driver was being investigated for online solicitation of a minor. The district said the driver was immediately placed on administrative leave and was arrested.

The school district said that Georgetown police believe the driver and the minor did not know each other before they began speaking online.

"Please know that the safety of your child is our top priority," the district said in the letter. "Georgetown ISD employees go through a thorough background check with DPS and the FBI. This individual had no reported history that would have prevented his employment with our district. We are deeply saddened by this news. The allegations against the individual are reprehensible."

The district went on to say that staffers are working to directly contact the parents of students who rode the driver's bus.

Parents with questions may contact the district at 512-943-1890.

