Georgetown ISD superintendent answers parents' COVID-19 questions

KVUE asked Georgetown ISD parents what questions they had for Superintendent Dr. Fred Brent.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The current spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is causing a lot of uncertainty around the new school year. One local school district, Georgetown ISD, is just one week away from welcoming most students back to the classroom.

KVUE asked Georgetown ISD parents to send in their questions for Superintendent Dr. Fred Brent to answer.

Gov. Greg Abbott has a mandate that stops districts from making masks mandatory for students and staff. But we're seeing many districts go against that, though Georgetown ISD has not. Do you suspect that could change ahead of the first day? Could a mask mandate be in place or you're going to keep it as it is right now?

Brent: "Right now, the plan is to follow the governor's mandate. There's a lot of things that [the] TEA or the governor mandated about public schools that I don't agree with – I don't know that I have the right to pick and choose which one of those I comply with. But right now, our board is concerned about safety and safety protocols. We're following those. But at this time, I don't, I do not see it in our position to go against the governor's mandate."

What other protocols are in place to keep everyone safe in the classroom? What are you guys doing to prep?

Brent: "You know, our protocols are pretty much the cleaning and sanitization of the rooms. You know, we do not require face masks. We obviously respect everyone's right to choose whether or not to wear a face mask, whether it's an employee or a family, students. We believe they have the right to make that decision, and we're going to work with them. I know our principals are going to be really good at focusing on the culture of supporting people who do want to wear masks. So, if wearing a face mask is something someone wants to do, we encourage you to do that.

And our cleaning and sanitization of rooms is going to continue just like it did last year. We've been working on safety protocols all summer. We've been getting parent feedback on those protocols, and we're reviewing those again at our regular school board meeting.

And, you know, our main focus right now is [to] get kids back in school. We know our kids need to be here. Our public school district is the foundation of this community. And we know that parents have a lot of tough decisions to make, like we all do. But we'll find a way through it and we're going to get kids in school and we're going to love them and we're going to help them pursue academic growth. And you know what? We're going to help keep them safe."

This time Georgetown ISD is not offering any remote learning options. One viewer asked why that is when "the numbers are still going up and it isn't safe for kids."

Brent: "Well, I say to that particular viewer, at this time, to offer a full, robust, remote learning model is not an option for Georgetown ISD. We know that data shows that students need to be in school to find true academic growth. And we know they have a lot of social-emotional needs as well. Now, the remote learning platform some districts are offering are not a full, comprehensive school, academic calendar. And so, if the State changes its mandates on what it's going to do and offer[s] support and fund[s] remote learning, we'll find those options.

But we know families have some tough choices to make and, hopefully, they'll visit with their principal and go through our protocols and see that we'll take every effort we can to keep them safe and support the choices of masks. But we need to be open, and virtual school is not going to be done to the fidelity that some may think it would be done based on the current platform the State is proposing. So, we're not going to offer remote learning until things change in that regard."

If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, what measures will the district take to mitigate the spread? The TEA's guidance says that districts don't need to notify parents or conduct contact tracing. Will Georgetown ISD do those things?

Brent: "We definitely want to notify someone if a classmate's been confirmed COVID positive. We will make sure we communicate that to the parents of the students in that classroom or on that sports team. We'll also be showing a district, on our website, a confirmed COVID case number. We know there's a lot of information that gets shared out there and not all that information is always true. So, we want to make sure our parents know the confirmed cases that we have in our schools. And they will be posted on our district website, and we will definitely notify those who've, who've been in a classroom with a confirmed positive case."

Another viewer asked: "Round Rock and Leander ISD posted comprehensive back-to-school plans last week. Your email stated that the Georgetown ISD plan will be discussed at Monday's school board meeting, leaving only three days for faculty and staff to learn and implement safety procedures. Why has Georgetown ISD waited until the last minute to develop a full plan?"

Brent: "You know, I think we've been working on COVID plans for about 18 months now, probably longer. Yeah, you know, here's the deal: We've been working on our safety protocols all summer long. We've had survey opportunities for parents to give us feedback on their thoughts about opening school. Our board meeting Monday night is a regular board meeting, we have that meeting every month. And we've reviewed our safety protocols and plans on more than one occasion to make sure we're staying on top of that challenge.

And here's what I would say to that parent: I'm sorry you feel that way. That we, we are more than willing to talk to them about our safety protocols. That information is available on our website, it's being updated. And I would encourage that parent also [to] talk to the principal because the principals are involved in this process as well. And [I would tell] any parent that has concerns to go to their campus principal, talk to them about where they are and how we can help.

But yeah, we've been working on this for a long time now. We're going to continue to evolve. I think the challenge is things keep changing so fast. And there's science on both sides of the issue. And it's pretty controversial, obviously, but we're to have to find the right balance for our people [and] get kids back in school."